Now that Jackson and Clinton counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19 (one in Jackson and five in Clinton), area residents have many questions.
Where do the infected people live? Have they been in contact with other people? Have authorities tested those who have come into contact with the infected person? What are health authorities doing to contain the community spread associated with the infected individual? Does our county have enough tests to be able to test those who have been in contact with the infected individual?
Those are reasonable questions that could help area residents protect themselves and contribute to containing the virus’ spread. That’s why it’s terribly unfortunate that our national and state officials have decided against sharing detailed information. The only specific information authorities are making public is the infected person’s county of residence, which does help heighten awareness of the need for social distancing, but falls far short of giving residents what they need.
We live in a country that prides itself on protecting individual privacy, something most Americans strongly support. These, however, are not normal times. In this fight, we need to use every tool at our disposal, and accurate, detailed information is one of them.
We urge our political leaders ensure more information is shared. It could be the difference between life and death.
