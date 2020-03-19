Gov. Kim Reynolds posted the following video about who should get tested for COVID-19.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=118&v=6a3uin8Eegw&feature=emb_logo
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms this evening, mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
...THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE AFFECTING DUBUQUE...JACKSON AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT CAMANCHE AFFECTING CLINTON...SCOTT...ROCK ISLAND AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON OBSERVED AND PREDICTED RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS AND LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH ROUTED FLOWS FROM UPSTREAM. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING...AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.5 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 1.7 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.