Gov. Reynolds issues a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.