Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans Friday to begin reopening Iowa next week, starting with lifting bans on elective surgeries and farmers’ markets.
While states across the country are determining whether to reopen, Reynolds said she believes Iowa has built enough testing infrastructure and mitigation strategies to gradually allow businesses to reopen.
As Iowa ramps up its testing, Reynolds said state officials will be able to monitor hotspots and take additional action in those areas if needed, citing the new drive-through test sites, online assessments, contact tracing and surveillance tests.
On Monday, she is expected to announce more businesses that may resume operations May 1. Many of her public health declarations end April 30, such as orders to close restaurants and hair salons.
Also Friday, the Department of Public Health reported an additional 521 positive COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths – the highest amount in one day. Most of the deaths stemmed from long-term care facilities, Reynolds said.
Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of IDPH, said the state’s expected peak in positive cases is still two or three weeks away. Initially, the department predicted it would occur in late April.
Even as business operations start to resume in Iowa, Reynolds said older Iowans should continue to social distance and be cognizant of potential exposure.
“As we start to open up next week, we need our most vulnerable Iowans and those with underlying conditions, they still need to be very careful about going to places where they could potentially be exposed,” Reynolds said.
PPE shortages
While hospitals and medical institutions may resume elective surgeries on Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s declaration requiring them to conserve personal protective equipment by reusing N-95 masks and gowns still stands.
Reynolds said there are restrictions in the proclamation that will continue to require hospitals to conserve PPE and ensure there is enough for doctors and nurses who are caring for patients with COVID-19.
Iowa nurses have reported fears of contracting COVID-19 as they’re forced to confront a lack of equipment amid a national shortage.
Elective surgeries
Hospitals and medical facilities may resume elective surgeries at 5 a.m. on Monday if they adhere to the following:
- Maintain an adequate inventory of PPE and a supply chain that does not rely on federal or state aid.
- Patients must test negative for COVID-19 48 hours prior to surgery, or if tests are unavailable, show no other symptoms such as fever or shortness of breath.
- Hospitals must reserve 30% of their intensive care and surgical beds for COVID-19 patients.
Farmers’ markets
Farmers’ markets may also resume starting at 5 a.m. Monday if they adhere to the following:
- Vendors who do not sell farm products and food must stay closed.
- Entertainment and activities, such as musical performances, are not allowed.
- No public seating areas are allowed.
- Vendors must stay six feet apart.
- Customers and vendors are strongly advised to wear face masks and maintain a distance of six feet from each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.