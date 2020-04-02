For the safety of our patrons, we are working to reschedule some of our upcoming events. Providing a safe environment for our Barnstormers is our top priority. We’re closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Updates will be made as new developments arise. Patrons who purchased tickets to affected events will receive an email with more information about reschedules and/or cancellations. Please check our website for additional show details and up-to-the-minute status. https://www.codfishhollowbarnstormers.com/
As of now, the shows have only been postponed and not cancelled. We are unable to offer refunds until a show is cancelled.
Like most in the music industry, this is hitting us hard. But we are optimistic and hopeful this will be behind us soon, but will continue to monitor and follow the advice of our local and state officials.
In the meantime, you can show your support to the music world by purchasing a ticket, buying a record or ordering a t-shirt for your favorite band.
