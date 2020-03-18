 

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) is seeking comment from Iowa community leaders on how they see the coronavirus outbreak impacting the local economy. Concerns, priorities, and other information provided will be used to help inform Finkenauer on any potential future economic stimulus packages Congress may consider.

In a letter to local leaders, Finkenauer wrote, “As we take action to stop the spread of coronavirus in our state, I want to make sure that Congress is being as responsive as possible to your needs and concerns. Hearing how the outbreak is affecting your family, our businesses, and the community more broadly will drive our work to help keep folks safe and our economy strong.”

Iowans can submit their concerns, priorities, and other information (including asking questions of the office) by visiting the portal at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1RC1A24_obYGB5Ay0Lc-0OxSu2YkDYDwzJXTYQtqV1kw 

Those with questions relevant to the situation in Iowa and ongoing response efforts, contact 2-1-1. If you or your loved ones exhibit symptoms, please contact your local health department or the Iowa Department of Public Health (1-800-362-2736). 

Anyone who needs assistance navigating issues with a federal agency should contact the Office of Representative Finkenauer to speak with a constituent advocate.

