Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.