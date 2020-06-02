One-fifth of the nation’s nursing homes are failing to comply with federal regulations requiring them to report COVID-19 data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of May 24, only 12,500 nursing homes — approximately 80% of the 15,400 Medicare and Medicaid nursing homes in the nation — had reported the required pandemic data to the CDC.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, those facilities have reported over 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and almost 26,000 deaths.
CMS says it will take enforcement action against the nursing homes that have not reported any COVID-19 data to the CDC as required, but the agency has not identified those facilities or said what the action will entail.
Of the nursing homes that reported data, approximately one in four facilities had at least one COVID-19 case, and approximately one in five facilities had at least one COVID-19 related death.
Early analysis shows that facilities with a one-star quality rating from CMS were more likely to have large numbers of COVID-19 cases than facilities with the agency’s highest, five-star quality rating.
CMS also says it is planning to impose what it calls “enhanced enforcement” against nursing homes with a long history of poor infection control.
The agency is imposing what it calls “targeted accountability measures” that are based on early trends in the most recent data regarding incidence of COVID-19 in nursing homes, as well as past violations of infection-control standards.
The agency is increasing the fines imposed on facilities that have persistent infection-control violations, and imposing enforcement actions on lower-level infection control violations that previously wouldn’t have resulted in any penalty.
CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement that “while many nursing homes have performed well and demonstrated that it’s entirely possible to keep nursing homes patients safe, we are outlining new instructions for state survey agencies and enforcement actions for nursing homes that are not following federal safety requirements.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is expected to provide $80 million in additional funding to pay for increased nursing home inspections by state agencies such as the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
States that have not completed 100% of focused infection-control inspections of nursing homes by July 31 will be required to submit a corrective action plan to CMS outlining their strategy for completing those inspections within 30 days.
If, after 30 days, those states have still not completed inspections at all nursing homes, they will be docked 10% of their CARES Act funding. These funds would then be redistributed to the states that completed 100% of their focused infection control surveys by the July 31 deadline.
There is currently wide variation in the number of focused infection control inspections being performed by the states — ranging from 11.4% to 100%, with a national average of approximately 54.1%.
On Tuesday, the Iowa Capital Dispatch asked the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles nursing home inspections for the state, what percentage of infection-control inspections had been completed in Iowa. The agency has yet to respond.
Using the CARES Act funding, states will be required to perform on-site inspections at nursing homes with previously confirmed documented COVID-19 outbreaks and will be required to perform on-site inspections, within three to five days, of nursing homes with new COVID-19 cases.
Since April 19, CMS has required nursing homes to inform all residents and their families of any COVID-19 cases in their facilities. The requirement has no effect on assisted living centers, which are not regulated at the federal level.
CMS intends to post a link to the CDC-collected data on the agency’s Nursing Home Compare web site later this week, so the public can view general information of how COVID-19 has had an impact on specific nursing homes.
The data will be broken down by state, number of residents and number of staff.
The statistics will be searchable by facility name and will be downloadable so researchers and other stakeholders can perform their own in-depth analysis.
As part of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CMS prioritized the types of nursing home inspections that states are conducting.
In March, CMS suspended many nursing home inspections to increase the focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19.
