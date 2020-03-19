All Eastern Iowa Community Colleges closing at 2 p.m. today (Thursday, March 19) until April 12
Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has made the decision to close all of its buildings beginning at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, March 19. The buildings will remain closed through April 12, with the current intention to resume normal operations on April 13.
This is a change from the previous announcement indicating our main campuses would remain open with some limited services available for students. All of our campuses will now be closed beginning at 2 p.m. today
As previously announced, CLASSES WILL RESUME VIA DISTANCE DELIVERY on March 25. In addition, college staff is working remotely to continue delivering services both via phone and online. Students with questions may contact the college for assistance.
Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Banquet canceled
The Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Banquet scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been canceled. People who purchased tickets in advance will be refunded by board members or the location you purchased them from.
Feed & Grain Store closed to public, taking orders by phone
The Feed & Grain Store office and warehouse in DeWitt will be closed to the public. Please call our office 563-659-9236 to place your order and we will bring it to your vehicle. THANK YOU for your understanding and please stay safe everyone
Iowa Cattlemen ask for aid
The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association sent a letter today to Iowa’s congressional delegation and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, requesting direct assistance for producers affected by the market fall-out due to COVID-19.
A full press release and pdf of the letter can be found here: https://www.iacattlemen.org/media-center/news-releases/news/details/17303/ica-requests-assistance-due-to-covid-19
