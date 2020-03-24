Latest Eastern Iowa updates on absentee voting extension, DOT appointments, insurance questions and caring for someone with Alzheimer’s during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Absentee voting period extended for mail-in ballots
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to vote by mail for the June primary and he has extended the absentee voting period to 40 days for mail-in votes.
The action is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will allow voters more time to send in their ballots and provide county auditors a longer window for processing, a news release from the secretary of state’s office states.
“The safety of voters takes precedence, and by encouraging Iowans to vote absentee, we can reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19,” Pate said. “We still plan on having polls open on June 2 for voters who prefer to cast ballots in-person, but this effort will help reduce the risk of infecting others.”
Curbside voting remains an option for Iowans with disabilities and those who might have difficulty entering a polling place. This option will also be available in the June primary to voters who are in the high-risk population for the coronavirus.
The absentee voting period for mailed ballots in the June primary will begin on April 23. Iowans can request an absentee ballot from their county auditor now. For more information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov. -Kathie Obradovich, Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa DOT bans appointments except for essential services
The Iowa Department of Transportation will make license appointments through May 1 only for people involved in “essential services.”
The move was a further tightening of driver’s license processing and other services during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Call ahead for an appointment. Visitors will be screened before allowing to enter.
Examples of “essential services” are commercial driver’s licenses needed for work, or a driver’s license needed for work purposes, legal needs, work on a loan, or school-related activities.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ disaster declaration on March 17 postponed driver’s license and ID renewals in general.
The Transportation Safety Administration is allowing expired driver’s licenses to be used as identification for air travel. The Oct. 1 deadline for obtaining the REAL ID Gold Star has been postponed indefinitely.
DOT is taking appointment requests for after May 1 for all driver’s license and ID services. – Perry Beerman, Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Insurance Division, SHIIP and SMP Available to Assist Iowans
The Iowa Insurance Division is reminding Iowans that staff and volunteers with the Iowa Insurance Division, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) are available to assist Iowans.
Iowans with questions or concerns with their insurance policies, securities or investments can file a complaint with the Iowa Insurance Division online at https://iid.iowa.gov/insurance-consumer-complaint or by phone at 515-281-6348.
Iowans with questions or concerns regarding Medicare or Medicare Fraud can contact SHIIP and SMP at shiip@iid.iowa.gov or by phone at 800-351-4664. In addition, most SHIIP and SMP sites in communities throughout Iowa are available by phone to assist Iowans.
Coronavirus (covid-19) & Alzheimer’s: What family caregivers need to know
While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
Most notably, public health strategies aimed at limiting contact with others is nearly impossible for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, who rely on family caregivers and others to live their daily lives. This reality affects these individuals across all settings, including home, adult day services, residential and assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering additional guidance to families, including:
Help people living with Alzheimer’s practice safe hygiene. People with Alzheimer’s and other dementias may forget to wash their hands or follow other precautions to ensure safe hygiene. Caregivers are encouraged to be extra vigilant in helping individuals practice safe hygiene. Consider placing signs in the bathroom to remind people with dementia to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds.
Ask residential care facilities about its communication policies. In order to protect the health of their residents, many facilities are restricting access to outside visitors, so it’s important to ask how you can get updates on your family member’s health and how you can communicate with loved ones during the current crisis. Ask to see if phone calls, including video calls, will be offered and how best to coordinate.
Caregivers should focus on their health as well and seek support when needed. Keeping family members affected by Alzheimer’s or other dementias healthy and safe also means that caregivers should put a strong focus on their health and personal hygiene as well. Caregivers may feel isolated at this time, but the Alzheimer’s Association is there with free, 24/7 support through its Helpline at 1.800.272.3900, online support community at www.alzconnected.org and local support groups which are currently over the phone or online. You can find a local support group at www.communityresourcefinder.org.
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit www.alz.org/iowa or call 1.800.272.3900 for more information. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
