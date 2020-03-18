Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will be closing its campuses to the general public at the end of business today, Wednesday, March 18, through Sunday, April 12. It will reopen on April 13.
The college will have limited staff available for in-person support services for students enrolled in college courses recently converted to remote delivery. These services will only be available at the main Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community College Belmont campuses, Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. These services include access to computer labs, assistance with the transition to online instruction and student development services such as advising, registration, financial aid and the business office.
The time frame for online delivery of traditional face-to-face classes has been extended and will now be March 25 to April 12.
Also, all of the college’s Continuing and Adult Education classes have been canceled through this time period.
These actions are the result of recent actions by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds including recommending the closure of K-12 schools through April 12, as well as the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control to limit gatherings of 10 or more people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.