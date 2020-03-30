REMINDER: The application deadline for the State of Iowa’s "Financial Assistance & Tax Deferral” program for small businesses ends at noon Tuesday, March 31.
On Monday, March 23, Governor Reynolds announced the launch of a new Iowa Small Business Relief Program that will provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000-$25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest.
Eligibility for the IOWA SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS: Must be experiencing business disruption due to COVID-19 pandemic; must have employed between 2-25 people prior to March 17, 2020; and must have a physical location in Iowa.
Eligibility for IOWA BUSINESS TAX DEFERRAL: Must be experiencing business disruption due to COVID-19 pandemic; and must have a physical location in Iowa.
For more information, visit https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/reliefgrants
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.