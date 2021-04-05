A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 250 S. Faith St. in Preston. The clinic is open to anyone 18 and older. To schedule an appointment online, visit ClintonJacksonCOVIDVaccine.as.me/JacksonCo1.
The clinic for the second dose of the vaccine is set for May 6. People will be scheduled for the second dose when they come to the first clinic. The health department asks that people who are not available May 6 please do not register for this event. Future clinics will be offered as vaccine is available.
