The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 is continuing to climb and is close to breaking the record set in early May.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been growing steadily over the past 12 days. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a near-record number of Iowans hospitalized with the virus: 407, which is the highest number since Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 414 on May 5. On Friday, the number was 393.
Thursday’s total represents a 50% increase in hospitalizations in just the past 12 days.
Even more significant is the rolling count of new COVID-19 hospital admissions as calculated over a two-week period. On Thursday, the two-week total of COVID-19 patients newly admitted to Iowa hospitals reached an all-time high of 709. The previous high was 593 on Sept. 8.
Statewide, there still are 2,730 hospital beds, and 446 intensive care unit beds, available, according to IDPH.
When asked at a press conference Tuesday about the recent increase in hospitalizations, Gov. Kim Reynolds said her office is “monitoring where the upticks are at, we’re reaching out individually to those hospitals, to make sure that, you know, they still have bed capacity and if we’re meeting the staffing ratios.”
Reynolds said the number of Iowans on ventilators is “pretty stable and is actually coming down,” and she commended the state’s hospitals for “doing a great job.”
The increase in hospitalizations coincides with an increased number of newly confirmed infections. On Wednesday, an additional 1,014 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Iowa, along with 17 more deaths, according to the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.
Over the past week, there has been an average of 899 new cases per day in Iowa, an increase of 24 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the Times.
As of Friday morning, at least 90,754 Iowans had been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 1,367 Iowans have died.
