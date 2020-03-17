Following are the phone numbers for Jackson County agencies. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors reiterated today that the county is trying to maintain continuity of operations and limit potential exposure due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19. The Jackson County Courthouse and all county facilities will begin limiting access by the public. While the Courthouse and all other county facilities WILL remain OPEN, people are encouraged to contact the respective county office by telephone to conduct business until further notice. Business matters that require immediate attention will be attended to as is necessary. 

Human Resources 563-652-1710

Jail 563-652-2305 

Maintenance 563-652-5948 

Sheriff 563-652-3312 

Treasurer 563-652-5649 

Driver’s License 563-652-2617 

Veteran’s Affairs 563-652-0070 

Juvenile Probation 563-652-4249 

Adult Probation 563-652-2751 

Magistrate 563-652-4946 

Mental Health 563-652-4246 

Recorder 563-652-2504 

Zoning 563-652-4512 

Auditor 563-652-3144 

Assessor 563-652-4935 

Attorney 563-652-3214 

Board of Supervisors 563-652-3181 

Clerk of Court 563-652-4946 

Conservation 563-652-3783 

DHS 563-652-1708 

Emergency Mgmt 563-542-3911 

Engineer 563-652-4782 

Extension 563-652-4923 

General Assistance 563-652-1710 

GIS 563-652-1754 

Health Department 563-652-5658 

IF THIS IS AN EMERGENCY PLEASE CALL 9-1-1 

 

Tags