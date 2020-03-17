Following are the phone numbers for Jackson County agencies. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors reiterated today that the county is trying to maintain continuity of operations and limit potential exposure due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19. The Jackson County Courthouse and all county facilities will begin limiting access by the public. While the Courthouse and all other county facilities WILL remain OPEN, people are encouraged to contact the respective county office by telephone to conduct business until further notice. Business matters that require immediate attention will be attended to as is necessary.
Human Resources 563-652-1710
Jail 563-652-2305
Maintenance 563-652-5948
Sheriff 563-652-3312
Treasurer 563-652-5649
Driver’s License 563-652-2617
Veteran’s Affairs 563-652-0070
Juvenile Probation 563-652-4249
Adult Probation 563-652-2751
Magistrate 563-652-4946
Mental Health 563-652-4246
Recorder 563-652-2504
Zoning 563-652-4512
Auditor 563-652-3144
Assessor 563-652-4935
Attorney 563-652-3214
Board of Supervisors 563-652-3181
Clerk of Court 563-652-4946
Conservation 563-652-3783
DHS 563-652-1708
Emergency Mgmt 563-542-3911
Engineer 563-652-4782
Extension 563-652-4923
General Assistance 563-652-1710
GIS 563-652-1754
Health Department 563-652-5658
IF THIS IS AN EMERGENCY PLEASE CALL 9-1-1
