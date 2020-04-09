Today

Windy with rain showers. High near 45F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. High 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.