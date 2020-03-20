Some of Iowa’s internet providers and software companies have taken the federal government’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” to provide continuing internet service during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The pledge, drafted by the Federal Communications Commission, represents a 60-day commitment to refrain from terminating residential and small business accounts; to waive late fees; and to open Wi-Fi hotspots to people in need.
According to the Iowa’s Office of the Chief Information Officer — that’s the name of the state agency charged with facilitating technology and communications within state government — the Iowa service providers who have taken the pledge include Centurylink, Mediacom, Cox, Verizon, US Cellular and Windstream.
They are among 185 companies nationwide that have committed to keep Americans online at least through the first two months of the pandemic. Gloria Van Rees, spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief Information Officer, said the agency doesn’t have a list of all service providers in the state, so it can’t say which of them have not taken the pledge.
Software company Cisco is also expanding free access to some of its software including Webex, which is the company’s popular virtual-meeting software. According to the company, Webex traffic in China is 22 times what it was before the outbreak of COVID-19.
Cisco is also extending the free license for its cloud service, Umbrella, from 14 days to 90 days. Customers who want to take advantage of that offer need to contact a Cisco sales representative.
