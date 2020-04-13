I’m writing this on a rainy Easter Sunday afternoon when it would be easy to focus on what was missing.
Normally, my husband and I would have started our day at church, either at our beloved home parish or at the downtown cathedral. It would have been a beautiful celebration, with glorious music, flowers and candles, and many friends in their Easter best. Instead, I watched the Sunday service that our pastor and deacons (one of whom is my husband) generously livestreamed on social media. It was lovely, but not the same as sharing the morning with our church family.
Then, we most likely would have driven to Ames, where we would enjoy too much delicious food, laughter and the love of family at my parents’ house. Instead, we stayed home and cooked our own Easter dinner, for the first time in years.
But we didn’t miss out, not really. And that underscores how privileged we are.
I’m writing this because I have a job, unlike many who have been laid off during the pandemic. That’s a gift that no one in my profession can take for granted. Many of my friends and former coworkers are providing a vital service to our communities by reporting on the pandemic every single day. And yet they are facing furloughs, pay cuts and perhaps layoffs as the bottom has dropped out of advertising, which pays for most news operations. It is more important than ever that we subscribe to our community newspapers.
My husband and I have been able to keep working from home because we have access to high-speed internet. That’s a privilege. In Iowa, tens of thousands have lost their jobs and may soon be without basic necessities, let alone broadband service. Many others can’t do their essential jobs from home.
I think of the health care workers who have been left without adequate protection because of the shortage of masks, gowns and gloves. They may have to stay away from their own families to avoid accidentally infecting them.
So many of our fellow Iowans are putting their health and their family’s health on the line every day so that we can shelter in our warm house with electricity, heat and running water.
My family and friends were still able to get together, even though we had to do it through a video screen. I’m beyond grateful that all of us ─ even my septuagenarian parents, aunt and uncle ─ were able to access this technology and share an hour together. We tend to take our smart phones, tablets and laptops for granted. Not today.
Many people are not safe in their homes because of domestic violence, substance abuse or mental illness. My husband makes me laugh and gives me a hug at the end of a long day. I am beyond fortunate.
On Saturday, I was able to join a video conference with more than a dozen high-school classmates from all over the country. Several of them, living in places like New York and Seattle, had lost friends to COVID-19. My loved ones are safe and healthy. That’s a blessing. My heart breaks for those unable to comfort dying parents, siblings or spouses in hospitals and those who have had to mourn in solitude.
It’s always a privilege to have food on the table when so many are hungry. This year, our Easter dinner was possible because of the people who left the safety of their homes to produce, package and haul goods to the stores, take our internet order, pack it up and deliver it to our doorstep. It wasn’t my mom’s cooking, but it was special nevertheless.
Whenever I feel like the walls are closing in and it wouldn’t hurt to just run down to the store, even though I don’t really need anything, I think of the sacrifice that so many people are making. Many of them don’t have a choice. The best way to thank them today and to help keep them safe is to stay home.
It’s hard to stay home and it’s going to get harder. It may feel like it’s not doing any good. It’s painful to watch our economy slide into recession. It’s easy to get caught up in the negativity, the social-media sniping, the finger-pointing and the shaming.
Today, I’ll focus not on what’s missing but on remembering all the reasons I have to be grateful and all of the people who have made that possible. Tomorrow, I’ll think about finding ways to thank them.
I wish it hadn’t taken a pandemic to make me realize how privileged I am.
Iowa Capital Dispatch Editor Kathie Obradovich has been covering Iowa government and politics for more than 30 years, most recently as political columnist and opinion editor for the Des Moines Register. She previously covered the Iowa Statehouse for 10 years for newspapers in Davenport, Waterloo, Sioux City, Mason City and Muscatine. She is a leading voice on Iowa politics and makes regular appearances on state, national and international news programs. She has led national-award-winning coverage of the Iowa Caucuses and the Register’s Iowa Poll.
