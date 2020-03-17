Only the City of Bellevue RTA services have been suspended until April 13.
Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson County RTA IS OPEN AND OPERATING DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS. At this time, RTA will NOT close due to the COVID-19 virus. We will notify the public if this changes. Please continue to schedule your rides with RTA by calling 563-588-4592 / 1-800-839-5005, or through your Insurance Company (MCO) if applicable. Thank you, be safe and well!
