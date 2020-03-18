From the City of Bellevue:
March 17, 2020
Dear City of Bellevue Citizens:
Due to spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19), the City of Bellevue is trying to be proactive instead of reactive in order to ensure the safety of our citizens.
Below is information on the steps that the City is taking and what you can do as a citizen to reassure the safety of yourself and those around you.
• City Hall (872-4456): As of 03/16, City Hall will be closed to the public with an anticipated opening date of 04/13. However, City Hall staff will continue to work to answer your calls, questions, and to take utility payments. Instead of coming into City Hall to ask a question, please call. Instead of coming into City Hall to pay your utility bill, please consider the following options:
- CALL CITY HALL for a one-time payment from your bank account. Provide us with your banking account information and we will process the payment, just like a check but without having to write anything out. Automatic payment can also be setup, which will allow for a monthly reoccurring ACH bank payment. No additional fees arc applied for these services.
- PAY ONLINE: https://ebill.bellevueia.gov/ebill/login. No additional fees are applied.
- PAY WITH A CARD ONLINE (https://www.govpaynow.com) OR CALL City Hall for card payment. Processing fees do apply.
- USE THE DROP BOX located to the right of the main entrance to City Hall, if you still prefer to drop off your payment. If you would like a receipt for your payment, then call City Hall and we can mail or email you a stamped copy.
• Library (872-4991): As of 03/16, the Library will be closed to the public with an anticipated opening date of 04113. Please call the library to setup arrangements for curb side pickup (a librarian will meet you at the front door and hand you books). Use the Library drop box located to the left of the main entrance to City Hall to return your books.
• Police (non-emergency 872-4545): A Bellevue Police Officer will continue to be on duty 24 hours a day seven days a week.
• Garbage & Recycling: Pickup will continue as normal. We ask that you BAG ALL OF YOUR GARBAGE and do NOT leave any loose garbage inside your garbage containers. Having all garbage bagged will help the safety and health of our City Public Works employees.
• RTA (872-4666): The City is canceling all RTA services until at least 04/13.
• Senior Center Meals & Meals on Wheels (872-4666): All home delivered and curb side pickup meals (pickup outside the building, no going inside) will continue at the Senior Center. There will be no activities nor dining for lunch at the senior center until further notice.
• Bread Basket: Bellevue's Bread basket will continue on Thursday, 03/19 but they are taking precautions to ensure the safety of the volunteers and those picking up food. Also be mindful and utilize the three local food pantry cupboards where food can be accessed as your schedule allows.
• Community Center: The lower level Community Center rentals are hereby canceled through at least the month of April.
• Driver's License: the Maquoketa DMV will NOT be coming to Bellevue on 04/01 due to City Hall being closed. As of this letter, their Maquoketa Office is remaining open unless the government provides a recommendation for closure or if their office becomes short on staff.
• Wireless Emergency Notification System (WENS): Signup online for City and County alerts relating to emergencies and weather conditions. You can receive messages via text or voice. Signup is easy and only takes a few minutes. (http://entty.inspironlogisiics.com/jacksonia/wens.cfm)
• 211: Call or text '211' if you have questions or concerns as trained specialists arc available 24 hours a clay and seven days a week.
• School Closure: Due to guidelines from Governor Kim Reynolds, schools in town will be closed for four weeks until roughly 04/13. If you or someone you know has concerns for childcare or meals, then please reach out to your respective school.
• Public/Large Gatherings & Restaurants/Bars: Governor Reynolds said gatherings of 10 or more is prohibited. Governor Reynolds is also ordering all restaurants and bars to close at noon on 03/17 but take-out and delivery are still okay.
• Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH): The City also recommends that you continue to follow information and guidelines set by IDPH.
Please note, this letter is as of 03/17/2020 and City restrictions and actions are subject to change given direction from the government and/or if local outbreak would occur. The City will do its best to continue to relay information to its citizens (Faccbook, Local Access channel, WENS notification, and/or KMAQ).
Thank you for your continued support in keeping yourself and our community safe.
Roger Michels
Mayor
Abbey J. Skrivseth
City Administrator/Clerk
