The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids will begin Tuesday to require passengers to wear face coverings in public areas of the airport terminal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exceptions will be made for toddlers under the age of 2, those with conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask, and emergency personnel. Passengers may remove the face covering while they are eating or drinking.
The airport will provide a mask free of charge on request.
The new requirement is in addition to mandatory screenings for departing passengers conducted in cooperation with Mercy Medical Center. That consists of several questions and a temperature check that takes about 10 seconds per passenger, airport officials said.
The Des Moines airport is strongly encouraging passengers to wear masks but is not requiring them. Some airlines are requiring face coverings on flights.
