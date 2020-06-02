Storm Lake now has more COVID-19 cases than the state’s other previous hot spots, based on population.
Iowa Department of Public Health data show that with 801 positive cases, Buena Vista has the equivalent of 4,030 cases per 100,000 people. Even though the county only has 19,620 people, health officials use cases per 100,000 as a standard measure of how much a virus or other illness has affected an area.
Here’s how that stacks up with others:
- Woodbury, 2,693 cases per 100,000 (2,761 cases total, 36 deaths )
- Wright, 1,387 cases per 100,000 (176 total cases, zero deaths)
- Polk, 870 per 100,000 (4,240 total cases, 128 deaths)
- Sioux, 808 per 100,000 (284 total cases, zero deaths)
- Linn, 423 per 100,000 (955 total cases, 79 deaths)
Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds fielded repeated questions about why the Buena Vista County outbreak had not been publicly revealed until two weeks after it was confirmed. Both the governor and Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said at the time that outbreaks at meat plants — which along with nursing homes have been Iowa’s top COVID hot spots — would be announced if and when reporters asked about them.
As of Thursday, 555 of 2,017 Tyson employees tested had COVID — 27%. Reisetter repeated that businesses are not required to report the outbreaks among workers who regularly circulate in the community. She added that the state couldn’t verify an outbreak on its own, in part because they don’t have updated employment numbers as they change.
State records show that as of Monday morning, 4,575 people in Buena Vista County had completed assessments.
Test Iowa will be in Storm Lake this week, along with Cedar Rapids, Denison, Davenport, Ottumwa, Storm Lake, Waterloo, Sioux Center, Marshalltown and Council Bluffs. See the schedule. Also, clinics in Waterloo and West Burlington will be testing.
