Elected officials in Black Hawk County called on Tyson Foods Friday to voluntarily close its Waterloo plant temporarily to avoid further spread of COVID-19 among workers and the community.
Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz, wearing a face mask, read a letter at a news conference calling for the plant closure to allow time for cleaning, test results and an adequate public health response.
“This outbreak at a facility of your size puts great risk to the safety and wellbeing all residents in our community, especially the elderly and vulnerable,” the letter states.
The letter was signed by two other county supervisors, the county sheriff, the mayors of Waterloo and seven other cities, two state senators and four state representatives representing Black Hawk County and the region.
Schwartz said if Tyson doesn’t act voluntarily, officials will ask Gov. Kim Reynolds to order a temporary shutdown. “We really just implore Tyson’s to be a good actor and become a good partner in this because right now, that’s not been the case,” he said.
Earlier Friday, Reynolds said the state was sending 2,700 COVID-19 tests to the Tyson Fresh Meats plant — one for every worker there. She praised plant management for taking steps to protect workers, including having temperatures tested at the door, a relaxation of attendance policies to encourage sick workers to stay home, and social distancing measures within plant areas.
She said the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also engaged with plant management.
State lawmakers disputed Reynolds’ assertions that the company has been proactive and acting in the best interests of workers’ health.
“Sadly, contrary to the governor’s statements this morning, we’re not ahead of the outbreak at our local Tyson processing plant,” state Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, said.
Smith said stories he’s heard from Tyson plant workers “break my heart, even if they’re only half-true.”
Smith said he’s “scared as hell” of what the outbreak could mean for the community, especially given its demographics and the disproportionate impact of the virus on people of color.
Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, said he felt Reynolds “was misinforming Iowans, maybe not intentionally but it clearly seemed that way when she talked about the care being taken at Tyson.”
He said the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration has made no visits to any Iowa meatpacking facility since COVID-19 appeared in the state. “That is deeply troubling,” he said.
Schwartz said while local officials would ask the governor to close the plant if Tyson would not act voluntarily, he does not believe community leaders have the ability to enforce a shutdown without state approval.
Finkenauer asks for federal agency assistance
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, citing concerns she’s heard from meatpacking plant workers about “dangerous conditions,” contacted three federal agencies seeking enforceable safety standards, testing and protective gear.
Finkenauer, a Democrat representing Iowa’s 1st District, said in a news release she has written letters to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of Labor (DOL) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“This week, I’ve heard from workers across my district facing dangerous conditions as they perform essential jobs in the middle of a deadly pandemic,” Finkenauer said. “I’m asking the USDA, the CDC and the Department of Labor to provide clear guidance and standards to protect the wellbeing of these frontline workers as well as our food supply and agricultural economy.”
The letter to the USDA and the DOL calls for additional federal resources to address the crisis as well as updated and enforceable safety standards at food processing plants. The letter to the CDC seeks industry-specific health-and-safety guidance for food processors, just as the agency has already issued for other industries like airline and transit operators.
Finkenauer also asked the CDC to deploy public health professionals to any affected community that requests additional assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.