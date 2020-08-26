The Ames school district is seeking court intervention after the Iowa Department of Education denied its request to start the fall semester online.
Ames is part of a growing number of school districts who are receiving denials from the DOE to start the school year 100% online. Urbandale, Des Moines and Iowa City schools have also been denied.
In a letter to families on Tuesday, the Ames school board said it believes Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education are undermining the authority of local school districts by requiring them to hold classes 50% in-person and determining when they can move to 100% virtual classes.
Particularly since Ames is a college town, the school board said it believes the state’s threshold for moving classes online is too arduous. In the university’s weekly update, it reported that 130 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of classes.
The school district is seeking a judicial review of the state’s authority.
“As a board, we believe the actions of the governor and the Department of Education undermine Iowa’s legal tradition of deferring to local school boards for all decisions related to educational programming in their districts,” according to the statement.
The Des Moines school district also announced last week that it’s seeking a court review and a temporary injunction after the DOE denied its request to start school online.
Governor’s office spokesman Pat Garrett issued a statement Tuesday about the Des Moines lawsuit: “Gov. Reynolds is disappointed that the Des Moines public school system is suing the state rather than working cooperatively to develop a return to learn plan that complies with the law and meets the educational and health needs of Iowa’s children. Our return to learn plan emphasizes in-person learning, flexibility for school districts, and also parental choice. The state will continue assisting school districts in safely returning teachers and students to the classroom.”
The Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa City school board have also filed a lawsuit alleging the governor does not have the authority to require school districts to teach 50% in-person classes during the pandemic.
On July 1, Iowa school districts were required to submit their “return to learn” plans to the Iowa Department of Education, detailing their plans for students to return to class in the fall. Those plans varied throughout the state, ranging from a 100% online learning plan in Iowa City to the Des Moines schools’ plan of offering in-person instruction one day per week.
Then, a little over two weeks later, Reynolds issued a proclamation requiring schools to offer at least 50% of their instruction of core subjects in person, leaving some school districts scrambling to reconfigure their plans.
On July 30, Reynolds announced the thresholds that school districts must meet before they can request approval to move to virtual classes. The requirements include a 15% community infection rate and 10% student absenteeism.
