Diocese of Davenport announces changes for parishes and schools
Bishop Thomas Zinkula of the Diocese of Davenport announced the following changes for parishes and schools until further notice:
All public celebrations of Mass (and all other public liturgies and devotions) are cancelled. Baptisms, weddings, funerals may be celebrated with immediate family members only. Individual confession and anointing of the sick may be celebrated.
All Catholics in the diocese are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
If you are sick, or if you are caring for someone who is sick, please stay home.
Those who are 60 or older and those with underlying health conditions should stay home and avoid all gatherings or other situations of potential exposure.
All large group meetings may take place if essential, but it is preferable to meet electronically. Encourage staff to telework and limit non-essential work travel.
All Catholic schools will be closed at least until April 14. All extracurricular events are cancelled.
Resources are provided on the diocesan flu page davenportdiocese.org/flu, including a prayer booklet that can be used at home.
Maquoketa Country Club closed
The board of directors has decided that due to the current health concerns the club will not open at this time. They will re-look at things next week. Sorry for any inconvenience.
LumberKings season on hold during virus outbreak
Minor League Baseball officials announced Thursday that the MiLB season will be delayed due to COVID-19.
That delay will affect the Clinton LumberKings, whose home opener was set for April 16.
“In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season,” according to a statement issued Thursday afternoon.
“We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.”
PC Sports Baseball & Softball Training Facility
PC Sports will now be CLOSED, to be compliant with Iowa Department of Public Health. We will reopen normal operating hours on April 1st. All camps/clinics and team practices are canceled until this state mandate is lifted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.