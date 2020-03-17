Ohnward Bank & Trust closing lobbies
Ohnward Bank & Trust will close its lobbies starting at 1 p.m. today until further notice. Drive-thru banking and ATM/ITMs will remain open. Please call for personal and in-person needs and services including loan, trust, tax prep, and investments.
Baldwin (563) 673-5711
Cascade (563) 852-7696
Cedar Rapids (319) 363-0261
Central City (319) 438-6001
Marion (319) 373-1371
Monticello (319) 465-6173
Online banking available: https://www.ohnwardbank.bank/
Eagles Maquoketa #3866 closed
Fraternal Order of Eagles will be closed until further notice. NO Friday buffets. NO fish fry. NO St.Pattys day meal. Stay safe everyone!
FOE Trustees and Staff
Marlee & Me Bar & Grill in Spragueville open for carry out only
Starting Wednesday, March 18th we will be doing CARRY OUT ONLY. Please call orders in ahead of time: 563-689-6273. Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Lunch- 11:00am -1:00pm, Dinner- 5:00pm- 8:00pm;
Friday and Saturday, Lunch- 11:00am -1:00pm, Dinner- 5:00pm- 9:00pm
We will not be doing food from our Friday night buffet or Saturday night prime rib special.
Thank you to everyone for your understanding and continued support during this time!
Healing Arts Massage Therapy closed for two weeks
As conditions have continued to evolve, this morning we have agreed collectively to CLOSE our office for 2 weeks (thru March 31). Please note that this time frame is tentative pending any changes in circumstances in the coming weeks.
We are contacting all clients with existing appointments in the month of March to notify of our temporary closure. Your LMT with whom you were scheduled will contact you personally to discuss arrangements for future scheduling.
Can City Maquoketa Redemption moves to curbside service
Effective immediately both Can City locations are moving to curbside service. We ask that when you come, knock on the door. We will come to you outside, take your count or estimate your cans then pay you outside. All containers must be dry and empty. Any bags with liquid in them will be refused. We will not be doing count jobs at this time to make this a quick transaction. Please use clear bags to make the estimate as easy as possible, black bags will be refused.
Easter Egg Hunt canceled
Maquoketa Kiwanis Club will not hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt this year. It was scheduled for April 4.
MercyOne Clinton adds visiting restrictions
Effective immediately, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is increasing visitor restrictions. For the immediate future, no visitors will be allowed in our facilities. Additionally, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center hassuspended all volunteer activities and use of volunteers until further notice.
Visitor exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances, including: Children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, patients receiving end-of-life care.
For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be 18 years of age or older, either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives, healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever.
If you have general questions on COVID-19, please dial 2-1-1. If you begin to experience symptoms and have been in Learn more at MercyOne.org.
