The Iowa Board of Regents announced it is waiving ACT and SAT requirements for students who want to attend one of the state’s three public universities next year.
Typically, Iowa State University, University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa require a submitted standardized test score before someone is considered for admission. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Board of Regents President Michael Richards has waived the requirement, according to a news release.
“In this unprecedented time, we want to ensure that all students have the best opportunity to pursue higher education,” Richards said in a news release. “We know that many students have had difficulty taking a standardized test due to cancellations. This action will eliminate a potential barrier.”
The waiver only applies to the upcoming admissions cycle.
The Board of Regents is also offering on-campus ACT tests for Iowans graduating high school in 2020 or 2021. The scores are only valid at the state’s three public universities. Tests are available at the three campuses, as well as satellite locations in Des Moines, Sioux City and Council Bluffs.
