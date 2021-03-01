A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held at Pearson Hall in Maquoketa on Friday March 5th.
Those doses will be administered at Pearson Hall at the Jackson County Fairgrounds (see below for more registration information). The second dose will be administered March 25, said Matt Osterhaus.
Appointments for first doses are available for those 65 and older, teachers, healthcare workers, disabled persons, and daily caregivers for disabled persons. They can be scheduled by one of the following options:1) Log on to osterhausrx.com, click on COVID-19 Information and complete the online form 2) Call the Maquoketa Public Library at 563-652-3874 starting Monday March 1st through Thursday March 4th from 9am-7pm and the library staff will help you complete the online form 3) Call the SHIIP office at 563-652-4000 starting Monday March 1st through Thursday March 4th from 9am -3pm and the SHIIP staff will help you complete the online form. If the line is busy, you may leave a message and the staff will call you back. Osterhaus Pharmacy organized the clinic in conjunction with the Jackson County Health Department, CPESN Iowa and many community volunteers.
A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be held in Maquoketa
