Anglers who bought a 2020 Iowa fishing license may receive an email from Louisiana State University encouraging them to participate in a survey to share their fishing experiences in Iowa during the coronavirus pandemic. The five-minute survey is legitimate and part of a nationwide study to study how the coronavirus pandemic has affected fishing.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 75%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:07:40 AM
- Sunset: 08:04:38 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 87F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Most Popular
Articles
