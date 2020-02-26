Members of the Coronado Car Club are pleased to announce they are again offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior who will attend college or a trade school fulltime in the fall of 2020.
The scholarship will be offered to someone entering an automotive-related field such as collision repair, engine repair and maintenance, diesel repair, or any related technical field.
The scholarship is being offered to the following area schools: Maquoketa, Central DeWitt, Midland, Easton Valley, Calamus-Wheatland, Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, and Northeast. Forms are available in the guidance counselor's office at each school and must be turned in by April 6, 2020.
We encourage anyone who believes this fits their course of study to apply before April 6. A decision on the recipient will be made by the end of April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.