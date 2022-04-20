Chris Cornelius was named the 2022 Independent Professional Seed Association (IPSA) during its annual conference in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Chris is the third female president since IPSA's beginning in 1989. In 2013, Chuck Cornelius served as president, making Chuck and Chris the first husband-wife duo to serve as IPSA presidents.
IPSA represents more than 100 seed companies from more than 25 states, Canada and Mexico.
The Independent Professional Seed Association was formed in 1989 by a group of seedsmen. The association addresses research and biotechnology issues and increases the media presence of the industry in an increasingly competitive and dynamic business climate.
