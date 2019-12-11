BELLEVUE’S KATE BROOKS lays out a fine display of holiday treats which were picked up for friends, family and co-workers at the annual Friends of the Bellevue Library Cookie Walk held last Friday. The event raises funds each year for children’s library programs and books. The Cookie Walk also benefits the Jackson County Humane Society.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 15°
- Heat Index: 21°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 15°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:20:31 AM
- Sunset: 04:29:08 PM
- Dew Point: 7°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 23F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.