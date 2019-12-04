The Friends of the Bellevue Public Library group is hosting its 24th annual Cookie Walk on Friday, Dec. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall at the corner of Second and State Streets in Bellevue.  Cookies, candy and other homemade goods can be purchased by the pound, with all proceeds benefitting the local library. Jewelry will also be available, with proceeds going to the Jackson County Humane Society.