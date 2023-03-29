GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SELLERS

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SELLERS: Pictured from left to right, Ameila Ernst, Keeley Clausen, Braelyn Zeimet, Reese Schwartz, Ava Feller, Adelyn Stickrod, Ella McDonald, Ruthie Ryan, Emily Bishop, Leah Sturm and Leah Michels.

Bellevue Girl Scouts Brownie Troop 3084 sold over 3,600 packages of cookies during the troop’s 2023 cookie sale effort this spring, 120 of which were donations to Care2Share (military troops), the Bellevue Fire Department and Bellevue Emergency Medical Services.

The troop (which includes 14 Girl Scouts in 1st through 3rd grade from Bellevue Elementary and Marquette Elementary) also donated one of each variety of cookies, along with gift certificates, from the local businesses that held the booths to each elementary school to use as a fundraiser. Other ideas the girls have about how to use their cookie proceeds include troop dues, a pool party and building and donating bat houses to the local parks.