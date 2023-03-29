Bellevue Girl Scouts Brownie Troop 3084 sold over 3,600 packages of cookies during the troop’s 2023 cookie sale effort this spring, 120 of which were donations to Care2Share (military troops), the Bellevue Fire Department and Bellevue Emergency Medical Services.
The troop (which includes 14 Girl Scouts in 1st through 3rd grade from Bellevue Elementary and Marquette Elementary) also donated one of each variety of cookies, along with gift certificates, from the local businesses that held the booths to each elementary school to use as a fundraiser. Other ideas the girls have about how to use their cookie proceeds include troop dues, a pool party and building and donating bat houses to the local parks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.