Awarding contracts for the new Jackson County Jail will have to wait until at least Jan. 11, county officials said.
John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants, the firm hired to assist with the jail construction, recommended that the Jackson County Board of Supervisors wait until their meeting next week to award contracts.
Hansen said he needed the time to review the costs proposed by the contractors in their bid proposals and “qualify the bids.”
Hansen and the supervisors opened the public bids Dec. 23.
“I think the bids came in very well,” Hansen told the supervisors Dec. 28.
The new jail will be built on property the county bought at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The facility will have 30 beds with room for future expansion as well as at least eight inmate separation classifications as set forth by federal law (the current jail is rated to hold 11 inmates with basically no classifications). It also will include some office space, a training/multipurpose space, and more.
More than 15 companies submitted bids for the project, which includes six contract categories, including general construction as well as electrical, plumbing, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.
Bids for general construction ranged from $3.6 million to almost $4.3 million. Combining all six bid categories, costs ranged from more than $6.5 million for the lowest bids to more than $8 million on the high end.
Some supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have jacked up the material costs of the project, which was estimated to cost $5.9 million when the public approved a jail bond referendum in March 2021. The last cost estimate by Hansen topped $6.87 million. “Material costs have skyrocketed,” Hansen said in past meetings.
The supervisors expect to award the jail contracts Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.
The road here
The county has failed jail inspections for at least seven years and officials spent about four years planning, meeting, taking tours of other jails and waging campaigns to inform the public about the need for a new facility.
Inspections of the current jail, which is about 50 years old, cited a lack of separation classifications, visitation issues, odors, cramped spaces, poor lighting, lack of handicapped accessibility, and other overall safety and security issues for staff and inmates.
A volunteer jail advisory committee comprised of law enforcement officials and the public met and originally proposed to build a $6.9 million, 36-bed jail on the same property now occupied by Citizens State Bank. An August 2018 bond referendum for the proposal garnered 52.5% approval, short of the 60% needed.
The committee regrouped, hired a new architect and came up with a jail expandable to 74 beds at a cost of $6.5 million. It garnered 57.5% approval in August 2019 but still fell short.
The advisory group disbanded, leaving the future of the jail in the hands of the supervisors. They focused on a smaller but expandable jail at a different location and paid $75,000 for the new site.
On the third try in March 2021, 71.3% of Jackson County voters approved the third attempt at a jail bond referendum, allowing the county to incur $5.9 million in bond debt for the estimated $6.2 million jail. (The county said it would pay for the remaining $300,000 from its capital improvement fund, which pays for items such as building improvements. How it would pay for the larger-anticipated overage has not been decided.)
Bond approval means a homeowner with a house valued at $100,000 will see a property tax increase of about $17.42 per year.
