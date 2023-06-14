The bridges being replaced in Jackson County this fiscal year got one step closer to their start date when Jackson County supervisors awarded contracts for lumber and steel last month.
Two day-labor bridges in Van Buren Township and one in Otter Creek are due for replacement this summer. Day labor bridges are built with a combination of work done mostly by a contractor but also some Jackson County employees. They are paid from local funds, not federal bridge replacement funds such as larger bridges.
Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney said Wheeler Lumber of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, previously provided lumber for other counties, including Jackson. He said the company’s bid of $147,084.80 was the only bid received.
Kinney said O’Brien Steel of Peoria, Illinois, submitted the only bid for steel materials. The O’Brien Steel bid was $186,496.33. Kinney said there are few companies in the business of supplying bridge materials.
Jayden Scheckel, assistant county engineer, clarified after the meeting that these bids will provide enough material for six bridges to be built in Jackson County before June 30, 2024.
In related road news, Kinney presented a report on a possible road assessment district along a portion of 308th Street west of Highway 52 north of Bellevue.
On April 25 this year, a group of residents brought a petition to the Board of Supervisors which requested the county pave part of the road. The petition was signed by 76% (16 of 21) of the landowners in the proposed district and said the landowners were willing to pay 50% of the estimated paving costs.
Kinney’s report outlined a plan for improving the road as well as the financial impact on each of the landowners included in the road assessment district. Submitting this report is the first phase of a possible project which will require public hearings and approval of the supervisors before it is finalized.
This report recommended concrete paving of the 0.29-mile stretch of road at a cost of $294,054, which would cost each landowner about $14,002.57 (That number was later corrected to $7,001 per landowner.)
There are still many details to sort out, two of which will be financing and scheduling of the project. Kinney said landowners would likely be able to finance their share over a 10-year period.
Also in county roads business, Kinney clarified for the board that he had applied for the $2 million Iowa Department of Transportation grant which was awarded to replace the Chenelworth Bridge. Although this bridge is not on the current five-year road plan, the road plan can be amended. Kinney said the county will be required to bid the bridge within three years from the date of signing the funding agreement.
When supervisors chairman Mike Steines thanked Kinney for applying for the grant, Kinney responded, “I like getting free money.”
In other county business:
• Zoning Administrator Lori Roling brought an update and some questions to the supervisors during her scheduled visit last week.
She said her office has sent out 42 separate notices delivered to 33 different property owners regarding nuisances in the Leisure Lake area. Roling spent $1,059 to serve these notices in six different counties and plans to send out three or four more batches of notices this summer.
County Attorney John Kies requested the notices not be sent all at the same time to allow time to process the ones which might be taken into the court system.
Roling listed unregistered trailers and campers, piles of wood, and flat tires as among a long list of items considered nuisances at Leisure Lake.
Roling said she has received several phone calls and e-mails from people in Leisure Lake thanking her for “doing her job.” She has had several people take care of their nuisances so that official action is not necessary.
“People are seeing results already,” Roling said.
She said one property owner has asked for an extension on cleaning up but is also requesting clarification of the definition of a “nuisance.”
Roling shared some pictures of properties which may or may not include nuisances, partly because people have different opinions about what constitutes a nuisance. She suggested that supervisors take their own road trip to look at some of the properties.
Roling has advised residents that placing tarps over piles of things in their yards is not the same as cleaning up the area.
Also, Roling reported that she is getting more questions about wind energy. She is checking with other counties about their experiences with wind energy and asked the supervisors what direction they want to head.
Supervisor Nin Flagel suggested a work session or public hearing. Supervisor Don Schwenker said he thinks some wind energy companies are rushing to take advantage of the “lack of preparation in some counties.” Steines said he is looking for options, “what is available, what can the revenues do for us.”
Roling said she will talk to the county attorney about the possibility of a moratorium on permits for building utility-scale solar towers or utility-scale wind towers until Jackson County has an ordinance which addresses the issues. Steines cautioned that the law needs to be applied consistently to all Jackson County residents.
