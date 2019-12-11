Costs have gone up, according to John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants, who recommended a $6.85 million bond referendum for a new jail in March. This do-not-exceed number would be about $400,000 more than the amount floated in the failed August bond referendum.
That’s because material costs have gone up 10 to 20 percent, Hansen said. Bids recently came in for the jail in Delaware County at about $800,000 more than expected.
In the second vote on a bond for a new jail in August, the land would have cost about $200,000 more than it would in the current plan. However, the county also had a $300,000 donation toward the project that expired when that second bond vote failed.
The tax difference for increased costs of construction would be relatively minimal, about 2 cents more per $1,000 taxable value.
Assuming today’s slightly lower bond interest rate, the estimated tax increase to pay for a new jail would be $23.44 on a $100,000 home, exactly one dollar more than the estimate earlier this year. The tax increase to pay for a new jail would be $22.62 on 640 acres of average-value ag land, a little less than a dollar more than the estimate for the August bond asking.
Supervisor Jack Willey again expressed skepticism about the size of administrative areas in the jail. Hansen and chief sheriff’s deputy Steve Schroeder explained the reasoning behind a training room and the size of the evidence storage space.
“We’re sold,” Willey said but added that the public will still need to be convinced. “I don’t want to have to go to a fourth vote,” he said.
Hansen and Schroeder also sought to address issues that they’d heard were concerns in the second vote. For example, the planned 50-bed jail could be staffed without making any additional hires, Schroeder said.
The last day that the supervisors could set a March 3 bond vote would be Tuesday, Jan. 14, said county auditor Alisa Smith.
“Costs are not going to go down,” said supervisor Mike Steines.
