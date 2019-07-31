Construction, destruction and reconstruction are going well in Miles and Preston, says Easton Valley School District Superintendent Chris Fee.
“Any challenges we’ve had, we’ve overcome,” he said. “We’re currently still looking at the original timeline.”
If all continues according to plan, the high school addition in Preston will be finished by the first of the year, in time for second-semester classes.
The new elementary school in Miles is slated to open for classes in the fall of 2020. It is attached to the formerly “new” part of the elementary school and replaces the historic part of the structure.
The new elementary will cost about $8 million. Security upgrades and improved accessibility are included in the project.
The high school addition, which will include a science lab, ag lab and classroom, will cost about $2 million.
Demolition of the old elementary began May 9 and is now complete, Fee said. Including abatement of asbestos, demolition was about $200,000.
Bricks were buried on-site, though some were kept onsite and available to the public as mementoes.
Now, contractors are grading the elementary site in Miles and building a retaining wall at the high school in Preston.
Elementary students already have been learning in the old Preston elementary school for a semester, and they’ll spend the entire 2019-20 school year in that building before returning to Miles, Fee said.
Space is tight, so elementary school students eat lunch in the high school cafeteria, while the elementary cafeteria is repurposed into preschool classrooms.
“Our staff and students did a wonderful job making it feel like a vibrant, welcoming learning environment,” Fee said.
Disruption will be minimal for high schoolers, Fee explained. He said disruption will be limited to the usual noise and disruption of construction.
One surprise along the way so far was unexpected Preston city charges for relocating electric and gas lines, which could have cost the school an unbudgeted $20,000.
“We were able to work with the city, explain our needs, the situation,” Fee said. Ultimately, the city of Preston agreed to cover those costs up to $20,000, he said.
