An upcoming presentation and soup supper will support the management of Jackson County’s remnant prairies.
Jackson County Conservation will host the event at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Hurstville Interpretive Center .
The event will begin with a presentation from naturalist Tony Vorwald on the remnant prairies of Jackson County. A soup supper prepared by the Friends of Jackson County Conservation will follow, available for a free-will donation. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of Jackson County Conservation Habitat Committee. Register by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.
