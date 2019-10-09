Daryl Parker, who has served with Jackson County Conservation since 1992, recently announced he will retire at the end of the year.
He said that he made the decision with mixed emotions, but decided to retire from county government and pursue other opportunities in his life.
“The decision to retire was a difficult one that I do not take lightly,” said Parker. “There comes a time when it’s time to slow down a bit and see the forest for the trees. I think that is the place I am at right now.”
The longtime Bellevue man, who serves as the Executive Director of the county organization cited many examples of the growth of Jackson County Conservation in the past 27 years.
“When I first started in 1992, there were three full-time employees – now we have eight full time employees, seven seasonal employees and 39 management areas with 2,514 acres of outdoor public recreation in Jackson County,” said Parker. “I am certainly proud to be part of that growth and development, and if not for the vision of some of those conservation board members, jewels like the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Pine Valley Nature Area or the Prairie Creek Recreation Area would not have happened.”
Parker grew up on the Mississippi River at Guttenburg, graduating from high school there in 1982. He went on to graduate from Upper Iowa University with a degree in conservation and recreation management. He worked as a conservationist on the Vulgar River in Fayette County, and was then hired on with Linn County, serving at Pinicon Ridge.
He then attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy after to be certified as a Park Ranger and then served as a ranger for Black Hawk County. He moved to Jackson County in August, 1992, and remained here.
“I accepted the conservation director position with the intention of it just being another stepping stone along my career path. I was 28 years old and ready to change the world, but somehow, some way, I just fell in love with Jackson County, its people and all the things that make this a great place to live and raise a family.”
Parker said his role with Jackson County Conservation has been fulfilling and he is proud of his career here. He said the success of the organization, however can be attributed to the people of Jackson County.
“One needs only to look at our two most recent acquisitions to gauge the impact of the Jackson County Conservation Department. Both the Prairie Creek Recreation Area and our most recent addition, the Papke Wildlife Area, were private donations totaling over 500 acres,” said Parker. “The ground work for these donations started years ago, but the fact that these individuals chose and entrusted Jackson County Conservation to fulfill their conservation legacy speaks volumes. This tells me that we are doing the right things for the right reasons.”
Parker and his wife Cindy have two children, Allie Parker, who will graduate from Simpson College next spring, and Ben Parker, who will graduate from Bellevue High School next spring.
