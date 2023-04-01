storm damage

This drone photo taken by Mark Beauchamp of Bellevue shows the extent of the damage at Riverview Vacation Rentals and RV Park on the south edge of Bellevue.

The major spring storm (including a now confirmed tornado) that passed through the local area Friday (March 31) just after 6 p.m. left most Bellevue residents without electricity for about 30 minutes, but the damage it did on the south end of town was overwhelming and nearly deadly.

The National Weather Service determined, through analysis of damage, that it was indeed a tornado that hit parts of Bellevue on Friday night. Officials said it was an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with estimated peak winds of 104 miles per hour. That scale goes from EF-0 at its weakest, to EF-5 at its strongest.