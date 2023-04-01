The major spring storm (including a now confirmed tornado) that passed through the local area Friday (March 31) just after 6 p.m. left most Bellevue residents without electricity for about 30 minutes, but the damage it did on the south end of town was overwhelming and nearly deadly.
The National Weather Service determined, through analysis of damage, that it was indeed a tornado that hit parts of Bellevue on Friday night. Officials said it was an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with estimated peak winds of 104 miles per hour. That scale goes from EF-0 at its weakest, to EF-5 at its strongest.
Officials said that the tornado touched down in Bellevue State Park and in south Bellevue, at around 6:16 p.m. It tracked quickly to the northeast, covering 5.46 miles before lifting in rural Jo Daviess County, Ill. at 6:24 p.m. The tornado’s width was about 100 yards.
Jackson County Emergency Management and Bellevue Police Department officials reported three injuries from the intense storm, as well as one rescue on the Mississippi River. The victims of the storm, three of which were transported to the hospital, were staying at Moon River Cabins, as well as Riverview RV Park and Vacation Rentals which are adjacent to each other along the river. according to the Bellevue Police Department.
One person was rescued from the river after high wind blew the tiny home she was staying in into the river. Riverview Vacation Rentals owner Dan Blitgen may have saved her life by rescuing the woman himself.
“I couldn’t find a rope, so I found a 50-foot water hose and tied one end around me and had a guy on shore hold the other end,” Blitgen told local media outlets. “Then I swam out and got her floating on a pillow and helped get her back to shore.”
Blitgen said the sudden hail storm also destroyed several trees, cabins and campers.
Jackson County EMA official Lyn Medinger of Bellevue said the incident was fairly localized to the area around the cabins, as damage across the remainder of Jackson County was less significant.
