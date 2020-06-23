The Bellevue Herald-Leader has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at the Jackson County Fair Office, which has been closed for at least the last two days.
The fair board now will reconsider whether to hold the fair.
On June 11, the board voted 7-2 to hold the annual county fair this year, despite a recommendation to the contrary from county health officials.
The board will hold a special meeting Thursday night at 7 p.m. to reconsider whether to hold the fair next month, according to fair board member Darcy Hankemeier.The board meets at Pearson Memorial Center but has made a digital meeting option available.
