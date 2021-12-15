Bellevue citizens now have a chance to take a look at the city’s new comprehensive plan, the first such plan for the city since the last one was completed in 1977.
The proposed plan, now a year in the making through steering committee meetings, is intended to provide the community with a solid framework to lay out future goals and establish a vision that all can work toward.
Some of the elements of the plan establish goals for the community, such as the use of land, future housing needs, community infrastructure, economic development and use of natural resources.
“Having a comprehensive plan is important to the city’s future as it becomes the roadmap and provides valuable guidance for years to come,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “It is also beneficial to have an updated plan when we look to apply for grants. I would like to thank the committee that volunteered to be part of our new plan's process by providing their input and helping proof the plan.”
A small group of residents and city officials viewed the first draft at a recent public input meeting and the entire draft plan can also be viewed online at any time by going to https://bellevueplan.ecia.org/draft-plan/.
East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) worked with the city to complete the plan, beginning about a year ago. ECIA Senior Planner Dan Fox facilitated monthly meetings.
Recently, Fox discussed several highlights of the new comprehensive, noting that the city has a growing population and a high demand for housing. The city’s population has grown from about 2,100 people to 2,360 people during the past decade.
“The fact that the city is expanding and needs room to grow is something that shaped a lot of the recommendations in this plan,” Fox said. “This is good, but with Bellevue’s geography, expanding the community has some difficulties involved.
In that vein, the new plan features a future land use map to help city leaders prepare for upcoming development and growth.
ECIA officials identified three areas where the city could expand, covering about 150 acres to the north, south and west of current city limits. This would include the Mootz property, the Sieverding property and the Stamp property.
They also pinpointed key areas where future development is likely, including the downtown district, Off Shore Resort and several agricultural properties.
Other recommendations include conducting an inventory of parking options, developing an interconnected bicycle and pedestrian network and expanding the city’s parks and trails.
Continued investment in tourist attractions, maintenance of public infrastructure and preservation of the city’s historic buildings also were noted as priorities.
Specific implementation steps have not yet been developed. Fox said these details will be added to the plan after ECIA officials review all public input, which citizens can still submit on the project website.
Once the proposed plan is finalized, ECIA representatives will present it to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The City Council then will hold a public hearing on the plan before voting on whether to adopt it.
ECIA ia assisting in developing the new comprehensive plan at a cost of about $30,000. A $10,000 grant from Regional Planning Association and another $10,000 grant from U.S. Economic Development Administration was already granted through the ECIA for the project. The remaining $10,000 in costs will be covered by the city of Bellevue.
