Food is the single largest category of material that goes to landfills, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Composting is a resourceful way to recycle food scraps and yard waste, keeping it out of the landfill, and living more sustainably.  Learn more about composting at home and how to get started at a workshop on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for home composting and vermicomposting. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.