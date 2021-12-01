The Jackson County auditor may receive a larger salary increase than other elected officials in 2022-23 if the supervisors approve a recommendation by the county Compensation Board.
The board voted 7-0 to recommend a 5.25% across-the-board salary increase for the supervisors, attorney, sheriff, treasurer and recorder. However, the Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith would receive a 7.5% increase if the supervisors approve the recommendation.
The seven-member Compensation Board, which is appointed by the elected officials, on Nov. 17 discussed possible salary increases for the county’s supervisors, attorney, sheriff, auditor, treasurer and recorder. The board’s job is to make a specific salary recommendation for each county elected official. Jackson County’s board typically has made it a practice to propose an across-the-board increase.
Much of the board’s discussion last week focused on whether the auditor, recorder and treasure should earn a commensurate salary.
Since about 2009, the treasurer, recorder, and auditor have received the same annual salary — an intentional move by past board members to equalize the salaries.
Peg McMurray, who represents the auditor now, reiterated her desire to consider the auditor’s salary separately from the other elected officials. She said the auditor has “considerably more duties and responsibilities” than the recorder and treasurer, including budgeting, being the supervisors’ secretary, and serving as custodian of the courthouse.
Monica McHugh and Pastor Neil Harrison, who represent the three county supervisors, supported McMurray’s position.
The auditor’s office “handles the whole accounts payable function, the principal accounting function for the county government, consults in the budget management process, the commissioner of elections,” Harrison said. “It’s the secretary of the board, the custodian of the courthouse. And in a county that doesn’t have a county administrator, it kind of functions as the county administrator.”
Steve Kahler represents the county attorney and was on the Compensation Board when the pay equalization change was made.
“I don’t think the duties have changed that dramatically” since the equalization, Kahler said. He said it was difficult looking at the duties of the office itself and not the person elected to it.
The duties of the three offices seemed “relatively equal” to sheriff’s representative Jon Thoms.
Recorder representative Josh Reicks initially recommended a 5% salary increase for everyone. However, he initially did not support considering each office independently.
“The auditor’s position, yes, it’s been in the news. Yes, it was a difficult year. But politically speaking, I don’t think the auditor had such a larger amount of responsibility that we should be looking at a different” salary increase,” Reicks sadi.
“You say they’re in charge of the budget — they’ve always been in charge of the budget. You say they’re in charge of elections — they’re always in charge of elections. You say the laws have changed — the laws always change. I don’t see that warranting us” to single out the auditor’s office for an increase, Reicks explained, maintaining his motion for a 5.25% across-the-board increase.
Reicks suggested further examining job duties next year and considering a separate raise at that time.
However, his motion was defeated on a 3-4 voted.
Harrison proposed a 5.25% increase for the county attorney, recorder, sheriff, and treasurer and the equivalent of about a $4,000 salary bump (7.5%) increase for the auditor. That would raise her salary from $67,638.20 to $72,710.
“It’s a minor distinction and not where I want to be,” Harrison said.
“But it’s a start,” McHugh noted.
The board unanimously approved Harrison’s proposal.
What comes next
The Compensation Board’s recommendation now is in the supervisors’ hands for final action. The supervisors can approve the salaries as recommended, decrease all by any equal amount, or reject the recommendation. The Supervisors cannot increase salaries by more than the Compensation Board’s 5.25% and 7.5% recommendations.
Supervisors can, however, reduce their own pay without affecting that of the other elected officials.
Deputies working in the county offices receive a percentage of their boss’ salary. The auditor, treasurer and recorder can assign a first and second deputy and pay them up to 85% of the elected official’s salary.
In addition, an elections deputy, motor vehicle registration and title deputy, and a deputy in charge of driver’s license can all make 85%, according to county human resources director Becki Chapin.
In the sheriff’s office, a first or second deputy can make 85%; the annual base salary of any other deputy cannot be more than that of the first or second deputy, Chapin noted.
The pay of the other county employees, except in the assessor’s office, is set through union negotiations with the Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors will discuss the Compensation Board recommendation as part of their deliberations over the upcoming budget. The board sets the salaries with adoption of the budget, which must be completed by March.
Any salary changes would take effect July 1.
Compensation Board members often compare Jackson County’s elected officials’ pay to that of Iowa’s other 98 counties. Jackson County ranks 36th in population among the state’s 99 counties, holding steady. (See accompanying chart for current salaries, proposed increases, and how Jackson County compares to other counties.)
