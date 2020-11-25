Jackson County’s elected officials would see 4.5% salary increases if the recommendation from the county’s Compensation Board is approved.
The seven-member board, which is appointed by the elected officials, on Nov. 18 discussed possible salary increases for the county’s supervisors, attorney, sheriff, auditor, treasurer and recorder.
Board members voted 4-3 to recommend a 4.5% across-the-board salary increase to the supervisors. (See accompanying chart for current salaries, proposed increases, and how Jackson County compares to other counties.)
Supervisors’ representatives Monica McHugh and Teri Gonner opposed the recommendation. They had called for a lower increase. With the ongoing pandemic, a third jail bond vote tentatively planned for March, and the current tax load, anything more than 2.5% would overburden taxpayers, McHugh said.
“I just don’t feel this is the year to support (a 4.5% increase),” Gonner added.
Sheriff representative Norm Kennedy also voted against the proposed 4.5% salary increase, instead recommending 3%.
“Every time (the sheriff and deputies) put that badge on they’re a walking target,” Kennedy explained.
In discussion before the Compensation Board’s final decision, member Peg McMurray recommended a minimum 4% increase for the auditor’s office and asked the auditor’s salary be acted on separately.
“I think the responsibilities are so heavy and the skill levels needed to work there are so high,” McMurray said.
The Compensation Board voted not to take separate action on the auditor’s salary.
This year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic factored into board discussions.
Representing the recorder’s office, Josh Reicks pointed out that recorder Arlene Schauf and staff have commensurate responsibilities and have worked face-to-face with the public every day during this pandemic while other recorders in the state have not.
“So they’re commendable,” Reicks said, then proposed a 4.5% across-the-board salary increase.
Steve Kahler agreed with the proposed 4.5% increase. He represents county attorney Sara Davenport and said Jackson County’s pay for that elected position ranks 55th in the state. Other counties with comparable populations pay considerably more to their county attorney, he said.
Kahler also noted that Davenport has worked in her position for 11 years and makes $100,552 while the county Board of Supervisors one week earlier hired a new county engineer at a salary of $105,000 per year — almost $5,000 more.
“I have a hard time feeling the county taxpayers (would then be) at a disadvantage” to raise the county attorney’s salary, Kahler said.
The Compensation Board’s recommendation now is in the hands of the Board of Supervisors for final action. The supervisors can approve the salaries as recommended, decrease all by any equal amount, or reject the recommendation. The Supervisors cannot increase the salaries by more than the Compensation Board’s final 4.5% recommendation.
Supervisors can, however, reduce their own pay without affecting that of the other elected officials.
Deputies working in the county offices receive a set percentage of their boss’ salary, up to 80% for first deputies in all offices except the sheriff, where that number can go up to 85%. The pay of the other county employees, except in the assessor’s office, is set through union negotiations with the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors will discuss the Compensation Board suggestions as part of their deliberations over the upcoming budget. The board sets the salaries with adoption of the budget, which must be completed by March.
Any salary changes would take effect July 1.
Compensation Board members compare Jackson County’s elected officials’ pay to that of Iowa’s other 98 counties, but do not consider Jackson’s economic conditions or county budget.
Jackson County ranks 36th in population among the state’s 99 counties, down from 32nd place last year.
The Compensation Board includes McHugh and Gonner representing the supervisors; McMurray for the auditor; Reicks for the recorder; Kennedy for the sheriff; Kahler for the county attorney; and Kerry Schepers representing the treasurer.
Jackson County is paying a total of $420,284 to its elected officials in the current fiscal year, according to the Iowa State Association of Counties.
