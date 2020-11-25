The community of Bellevue is mourning the passing of a longtime a community leader. He was highly decorated World War II veteran, as well as a life- long Chicago Cubs fan and an avid Cribbage player.
Lester Michels, 96, passed away last Friday. He received the French Knight Legion of Honor for serving in battle during the Liberation of France over 73 years ago. The French Legion of Honor is an order of distinction first established by Napoleon Bonaparte in May of 1802. It is the highest decoration bestowed in France to a non-French soldier.
Michels joined an impressive list of Americans who have also received the award, including General Dwight D. Eisenhower, General Douglas MacAuthur and Admiral Michael Mullen.
Michels served with the U.S. Armey’s 75th Infantry Division 290th Battalion as a machine gunner. He was in both France and Germany for nearly 18 months, starting in the winter of 1944. He fired a heavy machine gun to provide automatic, direct and indirect fire in support of other tactical units breaking through enemy defenses.
For his service to his country, Michels received the Victory Medal, Theatre ribbons from Europe, Africa and Middle East Theatres, the German Occupation Medal and two Bronze Battle Stars.
He had been a member of the Bellevue American Legion Post #273 for 74 years. He is also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Following his service in World War II, Michels worked at the Savana Ordinance Depot as a foreman overseeing the refurbishment of old and outdated ammunition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.