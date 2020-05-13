The Community Foundation of Jackson County, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, welcomes new board member Bob Ploessl to the organization. Ploessl follows in the footsteps of departing board chair Lucy Zeimet.
“We thank Lucy for her years of service to the Community Foundation. She recently led strategic planning that will allow us to maximize our potential and do our best in service of Jackson County,” says Mary Jo Gothard, executive director. “The board is excited to work with Bob, who will help us continue impactful grantmaking, endowment development and supporting youth in Jackson County.”
Ploessl has lived in Bellevue for four decades. “Working for the public as a City of Bellevue employee and utility superintendent for over 35 years gave me an opportunity to see firsthand how local organizations work together to better their communities,” he shared. “Having recently retired, I want to stay connected and be involved in the progress of organizations and individuals working for the betterment of our county.”
Ploessl looks forward to learning about the nonprofits working hard in Jackson County and is excited to be involved in decision-making that supports local youth.
“Bob is a great addition to the board,” says Gothard. “I look forward to working with him to serve donors, make grants and provide community leadership over the next few years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.