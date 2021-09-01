The Community Foundation of Jackson County will start accepting grant applications on September 1. Applications and guidelines are at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC, and requests are due October 1.
The Community Foundation awards all of its state of Iowa gaming grant dollars each November. There will be no spring grant cycle.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the Community Foundation for projects or programs in Jackson County that address significant local issues and benefit a broad spectrum of the community. Grant priority areas include:
• Community development
• Diversity
• Education
• Environment
• Health and human services
• Children, youth and families
• Senior citizens
• Arts and culture
• Historic preservation
• Wellness.
The Foundation has awarded over $5.3 million in grants to nonprofits since 2012. In keeping with its mission to nurture charitable giving, enrich quality of life, and promote a sense of community now and in the future, the Foundation offers generous community members many unique ways to support causes that benefit people countywide. Whether supporting the county fair, a favorite nonprofit or disaster recovery, local generosity fuels grantmaking that strengthens Jackson County for all residents, today and tomorrow.
For more information, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC or contact Angie Wille at angie@dbqfoundation.org.
Affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque envisions a vibrant and inclusive Dubuque region where everyone can thrive. Since 2002, we have inspired people to give back to their community, and we turn this generosity into lasting change across our region, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed.
Visit dbqfoundation.org to learn about the many ways we are building a strong, thriving Greater Dubuque for all.
