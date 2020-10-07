The Bellevue Community Club is sponsoring a Halloween Decoration Contest for yards and homes in Bellevue, with prizes ranging from $100 for first place to $50 for third place.
Decorations must be outside in the yard or on buildings or the outside of the home and should not contain gore or political themes and must be within Bellevue, the Kurth Addition or Spruce Creek.
Enter by submitting name and address and phone number to bellevuecommunityclub@gmail.com. The deadline to enter is Oct. 19. For more information, see the advertisement on page 3.
